Dinner theatre at Jean Cote promises plenty of mystery fun

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism

Initiative Reporter

There is still time to get tickets for the ever-popular annual dinner theatre in Jean Cote next month.

(Local Actors Having Fun (LAHF) Troupe’s Brenda Moore says they still have over 100 tickets available between the two shows being presented on March 2 and March 9.

“Tickets have been selling slowly, out of 230 tickets available each night at last count we had 165 and 106 sold,” says Moore.

“We did raise our prices but are still on par with other events in the area. It is so expensive to operate the hall that we thought we needed to charge a bit more,” she adds.

Proceeds from the two nights of theatre go back to help operate the Jean Cote Community Hall, a hall that is used for many family and community functions.

The production is a four-act play with a meal served to your table in between acts. The meal will be served by local students who are raising money for an event at their school.

Supper will include corpse bride wedding soup, Mrs. Lovett’s special meat lasagna (they do have some gluten free or vegetarian options, too), and Moe Degrass graveyard Greek salad with Jack Skellington’s ghastly garlic toast. Dessert will be Beetlejuice’s special worms in graveyard dirt.

“This year’s theme is based on Tim Burton movies,” explains Moore. “Our cast includes Beetlejuice, Jack Skellington, Edward Scissorhands, The Corpse Bride, Mrs. Lovett, and more.”

Moore says the play is a murder mystery dinner game that goes wrong and turns into a real murder mystery.

“The audience gets to vote on who they think did the murder, and there are prizes if you guess right,” she says.

“There are also prizes for best costumes in the audience, so we encourage our guests to come dressed to the nines.”

This will be LAHF Troupe’s 16th production, with the event created back in 2007, when a group of Jean Cote ladies thought up the idea as a way to incorporate their love of drama and a fundraiser for their beloved hall.

“We have a nice mix of returning and new actors this year and rehearsals are going well,” says Moore.

“Actors have full creative input, and our director spends her time watching placement, helping with lines and adding creative input of her own. Actors are also responsible for their costumes and to help with decorating and props,” she adds.

If you would like tickets to the event, Moore says to call now as the event is very popular and sells out quickly. Tickets are $75 and are available from Melissa Griffin at dumont11@hotmail.com or (780) 837-5316.

Moore says there is always a silent auction and both a bar and a shooter bar on the premises. She says there is no ATM on site, so guests are asked to come prepared with funds.