Dialysis Unit to open in HP Feb. 16

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The long wait and what seemed at times to be a futile lobbying effort for well over a decade is finally over!

The renal dialysis unit at the High Prairie Regional Health Complex is ready to open Feb. 16.

“I am thrilled to hear that the dialysis clinic will be opening on Feb. 16,” says Town of High Prairie Mayor Brian Panasiuk.

“This is a much- needed service for our community that will allow people to continue to live in the area and still receive this life-saving treatment.

“I know of a resident that had to move to get the dialysis treatments that they needed and this is not acceptable,” he adds.

Similar stories were shared during lobbying efforts for years. Many shared in the efforts to get the vital service in town and are too numerous to mention.

Alberta Health Services announced Jan. 31 that construction and recruitment is now complete for the new High Prairie Renal Dialysis Unit, offering local and surrounding residents the benefits of receiving this specialized treatment closer to home.

AHS says construction began in February 2021 and was completed on Oct. 13. It was followed by the installation of equipment and furniture, detailed cleaning and extensive testing of the systems and equipment. To ensure everything will be safe and working properly before being used for patient care.

Unit staff are completing specialized dialysis training and the unit will be ready to offer treatment to patients starting Feb. 16. The unit is expected to be operating at full capacity by Feb. 28. When operational, the six-station dialysis unit will be open three days per week with the ability to treat 12 patients a day, meeting the demand for this service in High Prairie.

High Prairie and area patients will receive dialysis in Slave Lake until the new High Prairie dialysis unit is operational. Slave Lake will continue to offer dialysis to patients in the Slave Lake catchment area.

In February 2019, the Government of Alberta announced it was providing $5.2 million to build a new dialysis unit at the High Prairie Health Complex.