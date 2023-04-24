Deynaka appointed to forest committee

Richard Froese

Town of High Prairie council has appointed a member to a forest committee in the region.

At its regular meeting April 11, council appointed Councillor Donna Deynaka to the regional Forest Resource Advisory Committee.;

Deynaka volunteered to represent council.

The joint committee between the High Prairie division of Tolko Industries and West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd that owns an operates High Prairie Forest Products shares information related to the local forest area.

“The committee is inviting a member of council to participate in the committee meetings,” CAO Bill McKennan says in a report to council.

“The appointment was not acted on during the council organization meeting last fall since the committee was curtailed in 2008 during to the unfortunate events at the Tolko site.”

Mayor Brian Panasiuk says the committee doesn’t have many meetings.

“They meet just a couple of times a year,” Panasiuk says.

The next meeting is scheduled for June 8, McKennan says.

Tolko and West Fraser host the meeting on a rotating basis.

McKennan says the council member on the committee will benefit the municipality.

“There are numerous advantages for the town to participate in the committee meetings,” McKennan says.

“Not participating will disadvantage council since a very positive communication channel will be closed.”