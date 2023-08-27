Desjardins honoured as High Prairie’s outstanding citizen

Sandra Desjardins, left, is honoured as the 2022 Outstanding Citizen for the town of High Prairie. Mayor Brian Panasiuk, right, presented a certificate to Desjardins on Aug. 17 at the town’s citizen-appreciation barbecue at the High Prairie Aquatic Centre.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A woman who made her mark during a short stay in the High Prairie area was recognized for her volunteer service.

Sandra Desjardins was honoured as the 2022 Outstanding Citizen by the Town of High Prairie at council’s annual citizen-appreciation barbecue on Aug. 17.

Mayor Brian Panasiuk presented Desjardins with a certificate for herself and the name plaque that will be added to the Outstanding Citizen Monument outside the High Prairie and District Museum.

Desjardins was commended for serving the community in 2022 according to her nomination.

Desjardins served meals at the High Prairie Traditional Powwow in May and helped decorate the haunted house at EC Bar Ranch Flashlight Night in October.

She was also a co-coach of the High Prairie Sauce baseball team that won the Under-11 A Tier 2 baseball championship in July in Slave Lake. She coached the youth team even though she has no children of her own.

A corporal with the High Prairie RCMP since July 2020, she was inspired to volunteer by former detachment commanding officer S/Sgt. Warren Wright.

“It’s good for youth to know police officers as people and it helps build trust with the community,” Desjardins says.

“Warren set a high bar with community involvement.

“Warren was involved in the community and we’re trying to follow in his footsteps.”

She has been transferred to the Northwest Territories although she has not relocated yet.

Desjardins is the 99th person named as an Outstanding Citizen, including 57 men and 42 women.

Anywhere from one to four names have been added each year except in 2015 and 2018 when no selections were made. The only exception was 2011 when council recognized all citizens who helped during wildfires.