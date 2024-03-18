Demolition of landmark school in Peace River begins

Built in 1976, the old Ecole des Quatre-Vents building in Peace River will be history in the coming weeks when the structure will be demolished starting March 7.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

An old francophone school building in Peace River will soon be history.

Built in 1976, the former Ecole des Quatre-Vents building is set to be demolished starting March 7, Conseil scolaire du Nord-Ouest (CSNO) announced in a news release dated March 6.

Work is scheduled to take three to four weeks and the space will be developed into a new school playground.

CSNO board president Sylvianne Maissonneuve says the building has been an educational pillar in the community.

“We are aware of the importance of this building in the history of our community,” says Maisonneuve.

“We are looking at the future to ensure Ecole des Quatre-Vents continues to promote educational excellence and the well-being of our students.”

Demolition marks the end of an era for the building that has served an important role in educational history on the Peace River region. It was built by Peace River School Division to accommodate McGrath School (originally Norglen School) and was modernized and expanded in 1988.

PRSD transferred the ownership of the building in 2006 to CSNO, which was seeking a new facility to meet the growing needs of Ecole des Quatre-Vents.

The francophone school opened in 1999 in portable classrooms located on land south of Ecole Springfield School.

With an increase in students and school levels (grades), the acquisition of the former McGrath School met the need for space and students were able to move into the new premises in September 2006.

As the school added secondary grade programming, the aging facility no longer accommodated the student population and the CSNO lobbied the provincial government to modernize the building.

After numerous studies, the government announced in November 2019 that the best solution was to construct a new building.

Quatre-Vents students and staff moved into their brand new school building in October 2023 with delight and joy.