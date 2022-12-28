Delightful selection of skits highlights HPE’s concert

It was a concert not organized by students, but the content certainly was! With the help of Quest Theatre from Calgary, students at High Prairie Elementary School chose the topics for each performance at the school Christmas concerts Dec. 8. Then staff at Quest worked with students for a week to come up with a short skit or play. Some included plenty of singing, some not so much! No matter! It worked as students were engaged in each production. Quest’s arrival in High Prairie was sponsored by the Alberta Foundation for the Arts, the Calgary Arts Development Association and Canada Council for the Arts, and the Government of Alberta.

The Secret Life of Mrs. Claus featured “combat” which Mrs. Claus took care of! Penny Johansson’s Grade 3 students in front included, left-right, Ares Courtoreille, Shane Pederson and Emily Fleming. Chris Langlois’ Grade 4-5 class performed The Christmas Orange. Left-right are Mikah Cunningham, Brandt Quartly, and Arthur Smith. How Santa Found His Purpose was performed by Lori Denty’s Grade 5 class. It featured at least two Santas! Left-right are Alyssa Deynaka and Khloe Brzezicki. Crystal Larose’s Grade 4 class chose to perform Santa Kids, complete with reindeer! Left-right are Layla Halcrow-Calliou, Destiny Ehrler, and Charlie Cunningham. Christmas Makes Me Think was performed by Becki Cardinal’s Grade 2 class. Left-right are Scarlett Palisoc and Vienna Lamouche. Becki Cardinal’s Grade 2 class performed Christmas Makes Me Think. Left-right are Brianna Bain, a mischievous and well-dressed Raphael Dominguez and Paizley Willier. N. Cole-Lamothe’s Grade 1-2s held Santa Duck. Left-right are Landon Laverdiere, Nakaia Chalifoux Van de Ligt, and Abby Gaschnitz. Sydney Saitz’s kindergarten class performed Why I Love Christmas. Left-right are Izabella Bellerose and Cassie Brule.