Dazzling floats highlight Canadian Cowboy Parade at Kinuso

The Kinuso Ag entry placed second in Organizations. Left-right are Mackenzie Plante, and Sharlee Samuelson, riding/sitting on the back of the float.
Kinuso held another successful Canadian Cowboy Parade [Canada Day Parade] July 1 at Kinuso. Several dozen entries took part in the parade, which was held under rainy weather. It certainly did not deter attendance. Main Street was lined with hundreds of people to enjoy the spectacle. The parade was organized by the Central Slave Lake Agricultural Society, headed by Roberta Hunt and Holly Malanowich. “It was a good turnout,” says Hunt, referring to the approximate 35-40 entries. “Everybody liked it, we had lots of comments.” Cash prizes were awarded for first to third in several categories
Parade Winners
Horse/Youth
Eliza and Ava Giroux. Broke Sheldon McKenna Williams and Grayson Williams
Organization
Kinosayo Museum Kinuso Ag Swan River First Nation
Business Local
Ag Foods Howard’s Swan Valley Service Kinuso Ag Foods
Children Quad
Jaxon Brandson, Robyn Fiddler, Delene Giroux Ryder [last name unavailable]
Antique Cars
Dan Draper Jonathan Hunt Joe Laboucan
Schools/Club
Kinuso Community Association [Storytime]
Family
Doerksen Family J&C Sheldon Ranch Riding for Reed
Swan River First Nation’s float also carried the important message that “Every Child Matters”
Roberta Hunt, left, and Holly Malanowich organized the parade on behalf of the Central Slave Lake Agricultural Society and were more than pleased with the number of entries.
Riders of all ages entered the parade. Above is Brooke Sheldon, 4, who placed second in the Horse Youth category.
Jacob Davis was a participant in Swan River First Nation’s float in grass dance regalia. The float also depicted “Every Child Matters”.
ATCO celebrated Canada Day by displaying the red and white of the Canadian flag.
A family rode in the back of J&C Ranch’s float. Left-right are son Jackson Sison, father Justin Sison, and daughter Presley Sison. The covered wagon was a good place to stay dry!
Four would-be cowboys and cowgirls are ready for action! In front, left-right, are Leila Anderson and Karlee Peterson. In back, left-right, are Nathan Peterson and Harper Anderson.
J&C Ranch owner Jim Sheldon decorated one of his tractors and showed everyone what a proud Canadian he is! Family members rode in a covered wagon behind the tractor.
Friends McKenna Williams, left, and Taylor Saitz entered the parade aboard their horses and promptly placed third in Horse Youth.
The Riding for Reed Gracie Churchill entry placed third in the Family category. Left-right are Mia Gibson and Taya Gandolfi.
Kinosayo Museum always enters a float in the parade. Left-right are Sawyer Reade and Ashley Reade. The poster depicts the history of former Kinuso resident Lee Ferris.
Vroom! From front to back, Deleen Giroux, Jaxon Brandson, and Robyn Fiddler placed first in the Children’s Quad category.