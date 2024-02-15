Davis Awards highlight Peace River & District Chamber’s best businesses

The 2024 Davis Awards held Feb. 2 at Misery Mountain Ski Hill were a huge success in large part due to the generous and continued support of sponsors. The Peace River and District Chamber of Commerce would like to thank all of the event sponsors as well as the dignitaries, winners, nominees and attendees for attending to help us celebrate Peace River’s business community. Board ‘n’ Barrel provided the catering, photos were taken by Photography by Lori, Sherry Crawford was the emcee, Randy Hodgkinson provided sound, Enchanted Florist provided florals, Design 3 Drafting provided décor construction and the DJ was Ruel Capili. Sponsors were Valley Printers, Style Ryte and Ruel Concrete. Other nominees for awards but did not attend include Obsidian Energy in the Industry Leadership category, Freson Bros. in the Community Spirit Award category, and Peace River Brewing in the Business-of-the-Year category.

CUSTOMER SERVICE AWARD
Winner: Fountain Tire
BUSINESS-OF-THE-YEAR
Winner: Manzer Environmental
COMMUNITY SPIRIT
Nominee: Peace River Rotoract
CUSTOMER SERVICE EXCELLENCE
Nominee: Mainstreet Menswear/Dads n’ Lads
INDUSTRY LEADERSHIP AWARD
Winner: Points West
INDUSTRY LEADERSHIP AWARD
Nominee: Mathieu Hryniuk LLP
BOTY – UNDER 10 EMPLOYEES
Nominee: Little Mexican Store
CUSTOMER SERVICE AWARD
Nominee: The Beauty Bar & Company
The Peace River & District Chamber of Commerce executive. In the front row, left-right, are: executive director Reilly Bassendowski; director Kim Gagnon, Co-Operators Insurance; director Lori Day, Photography by Lori; director Crystal Owens, Unique; and first vice-president Heidi Dube, Lift Fitness. In the back row, left-right, are: director Joel Mengel, Thompson and Wagner; treasurer Brandon Gagnon, MNP; president Layne Gardner, Remax Northern Realty; past president Peter Herritt, Mighty Peace Chevrolet Buick GMC; and second vice-president Brandon Huberts, The Brick.
PR ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT COMMITTEE AMBASSADOR AWARD
Winner: Lavergne Construction
BUSINESS-OF-THE-YEAR (OVER 10 EMPLOYEES)
Nominee: Secure Energy Metals Recycling
BUSINESS-OF-THE-YEAR (UNDER 10 EMPLOYEES)
Winner: Blue Ice Mechanical
BUSINESS-OF-THE-YEAR (OVER 10 EMPLOYEES)
Winner: Mighty Peace Chevrolet Buick GMC

