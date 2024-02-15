Davis Awards highlight Peace River & District Chamber’s best businesses

The 2024 Davis Awards held Feb. 2 at Misery Mountain Ski Hill were a huge success in large part due to the generous and continued support of sponsors. The Peace River and District Chamber of Commerce would like to thank all of the event sponsors as well as the dignitaries, winners, nominees and attendees for attending to help us celebrate Peace River’s business community. Board ‘n’ Barrel provided the catering, photos were taken by Photography by Lori, Sherry Crawford was the emcee, Randy Hodgkinson provided sound, Enchanted Florist provided florals, Design 3 Drafting provided décor construction and the DJ was Ruel Capili. Sponsors were Valley Printers, Style Ryte and Ruel Concrete. Other nominees for awards but did not attend include Obsidian Energy in the Industry Leadership category, Freson Bros. in the Community Spirit Award category, and Peace River Brewing in the Business-of-the-Year category.