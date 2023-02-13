Dance of light delights February 13, 2023 · by Admin2015 · 0 Filipino Culture Night was celebrated Feb. 3 at the High Prairie Native Friendship Centre. Several women performed a dance of light – Pandanggo sa Ilaw. Left-right, are Chrishja Nava and Diane Escano. The event also included traditional food, displays of Filipino cultural items and a slide slow about The Philippines. The Friendship Centre hosted the culture night in collaboration with the LuzViMinda Filipino Canadian – High Prairie organization. The Friendship Centre plans to host more monthly culture nights to promote other ethnic cultures in the High Prairie region. Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email