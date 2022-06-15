Dairy Queen proposed for High Prairie

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The company proposing to build a Dairy Queen in High Prairie will not be getting any help from town council.

At least for now!

A request from the developer, Park Side Ventures Group of Companies, was unanimously refused at council’s meeting June 14.

Interim CAO Brian Martinson wrote council in a report the company wanted council to remove trees and stumps in the old dairy lot they recently purchased. Park Side also wanted trees and stumps removed in the two residential lots they also purchased beside the site. One option presented to council was to do the work “free of charge”.

Mike Denty, manager of road and facilities, provided an estimate on the removal of 51 trees and arrived at a figure of $34,800. The work was also contingent on public works staff having time.

Council motioned to receive the request for information with no debate occurring.

Weeks ago, South Peace News attempted to contact Park Side regarding plans for the store through a second party. Park Side declined to comment on its plans regarding the construction of Dairy Queen at the time. A fence was erected around the site two weeks ago.