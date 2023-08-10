Dairy Queen opens High Prairie store

Dairy Queen in High Prairie celebrated its opening with a ribbon cutting Aug. 2 Left-right are: Gord Olson, friend of owner Daniel Park; Town of High Prairie CAO Bill McKennan; Town of High Prairie Mayor Brian Panasiuk; Store owner Daniel Park, High Prairie Dairy Queen Co-Manager Martin Park, High Prairie Dairy Queen Co-Manager Grace Park, Grace’s daughter Theo Wang; High Prairie Dairy Queen and Chevron manager Tim Wang, Grace’s daughter Ellie Wang, and David Kim, a friend of Daniel Park and owner of the High Level Super Station. The store is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Hungry people are now able to satisfy their hunger with some “Happy Tastes Good” treats!

Dairy Queen celebrated its opening in High Prairie Aug. 2 with a short ribbon cutting ceremony before its 11 a.m. opening. Doing the honours were Dairy Queen owner Daniel Park and Town of High Prairie Mayor Brian Panasuk.

“I am thrilled to see the Dairy Queen opening in High Prairie for many reasons,” says Panasiuk.

“One is that this new business will positively impact our community by providing more opportunities for employment and contributing to our local economy.

“Two, they have transformed a vacant lot into a great-looking business.

“Three, it gives residents more options for food, fuel, and a convenience store,” Panasiuk concludes.

Park is pleased the store is open after many months of planning and construction.

“We are thrilled to announce that our official opening is scheduled for Aug. 2,” reads a news release issued before the opening.

“Our team has been working diligently, undergoing training and preparations for our launch.

“We take immense pride in our diverse crew, ranging from experienced members to eager students embarking on their very first job.”

The Dairy Queen location also includes a Chevron gas bar which will open Aug. 9, and On the Run convenience store, which is open.

Dine-in and drive-through hours are from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. at its 5112 – 53 Avenue location.