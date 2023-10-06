Curfew violation lands man in trouble with the law

A High Prairie man will be spending 26 more days behind bars after pleading guilty in Slave Lake Court of Justice Sept. 27 to a curfew violation.

Bernard Bradley Cardinal was in custody in High Prairie RCMP cells and did not appear in court on the matter. Instead, Derek Renzini, acting as duty counsel, entered a guilty plea on his behalf to failure to comply with release conditions.

Court heard on Sept. 25 around 12:34 a.m., a High Prairie RCMP office went to the home where Cardinal was supposed to be staying, said student-at-law Alex Granley for the Crown prosecutor. Cardinal was under a curfew to be in the home from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. but he was absent. The officer spoke with his surety (the person responsible to make sure he complies with release conditions), who said he’d left the home around 10 p.m. on his bicycle. The officer found him at 12:53 a.m. at the Circle K convenience store in High Prairie.

Cardinal has a related criminal record which was presented to Justice G.W. Paul for sentencing consideration.

Meanwhile, Renzini and Granley agreed on a joint submission for 30 days in jail.

Justice Paul agreed on the 30-day sentence.

Cardinal had served three days awaiting his court appearance. Justice Paul gave Cardinal four days credit leaving him 26 days left on his sentence to serve.