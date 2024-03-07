Curbing rural theft priority for McLennan RCMP

McLennan RCMP Sgt. Allan Paterson says citizens play a valuable role to help fight crime in the region.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The McLennan RCMP were busy in 2023 as reports of crime in the Smoky River region increased from 2022.

Sgt. Allan Paterson says the detachment responded to 1,480 calls in 2023.

“That’s an increase of about 12 per cent from 2022,” Paterson says.

“A number of factors could contribute to the increase, including traffic collisions, traffic violations or warnings and the public reporting suspicious or criminal activities.”

Rural crime remains a major issue for police.

“Our top police concern in the area is curbing rural thefts,” Paterson says.

“The highest and still most concerning crime in the area is rural theft of copper wire from oilfield sites.

“Not only is there the loss of the product, but the loss of production and other costs associated to bring the plants back on line.”

He believes thieves target copper wire because of the demand for fine metals and their value.

“Those are occurring at oilfield sites that are located in areas more isolated,” Paterson says.

On a positive note, he notes reports and incidents of impaired driving have decreased.

“I believe it has declined because of continued awareness campaigns to the dangers of impaired driving, along with provincial sanctions,” Paterson says.

To combat crime, McLennan police are collaborating efforts.

“We are working with neighbouring police detachments to identify trends, we work with crime reduction units that allow us to access additional policing resources.

“We continue to rely on people in the community to be our eyes and ears and we strive to stay engaged with our citizens.”

Paterson also promotes RAVE mobile safety electronic systems and Community Assisted Policing Through Use of Recorded Evidence (CAPTURE).

RAVE allows Alberta RCMP to provide operational or educational alerts to citizens in specific areas of the province by e-mail, text message or phone call. Users who register can receive alerts for Crime Watch notifications, traffic advisories, crime prevention tips and general public safety messaging.

RAVE also allows citizens to assist police as useful resources to their detachments and communities. People can register online at www.ruralcrimewatch.ab.ca.

CAPTURE assists police with investigating crimes and keeping communities safe. People can register their cameras online at ruralalbertacapture.ca.

Police urge citizens to be vigilant to report crime as soon as possible.

“I would ask residents continue to call in any suspicious activities or vehicles,” Paterson says.

“A small piece of information could be the missing piece from solving a crime.

“We appreciate the community support in keeping the area safe by reporting suspicious activity to police.”

To report criminal or suspicious activity, please phone McLennan RCMP at (780)-324-3061 or phone CrimeStoppers at (1-800)-222-TIPS (8477).