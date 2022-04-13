Cunningham named Red Wings’ MVP

High Prairie Red Wing player Theo Cunningham, middle, won the Most Valuable Player Award and the Most Valuable Forward Award, presented by team owner Kevin Hopfner, left, and head coach Trent Meyaard, right.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The High Prairie Red Wings honoured their top players after the team won its second straight West Division championship in the Greater Metro Junior Hockey League.

Theo Cunningham was a double winner as he took home the Most Valuable Player Award and the Most Valuable Forward Award at the presentations April 4.

The winners were nominated and voted by the players, says head coach Trent Meyaard, who presented the awards with team owner Kevin Hopfner.

As the ceremony ended, the head coach had one message for next season.

“In 2022-23, we’re going for a three-peat!”