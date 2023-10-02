‘Crown’ing glory! October 2, 2023 · by Admin2015 · 0 Making Vinoks was a favourite activity of many who attended Ukrainian Cultural Day Sept 23 at the High Prairie Legion Hall. Vinoks are traditional Ukrainian flower crowns. In the front row, left-right, are Isla Marx, Nora Marx and Esme Pratt. In the back row, left-right, are Addison Dube, Elly Belesky and Raya Romanchuk. The day also included a chance to register for Zirka Dance. Over 60 registered. Others also learned how to make cabbage rolls. Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email