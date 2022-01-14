Crime trending in right direction

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The new man in charge of the McLennan RCMP detachment as of Oct. 1, 2021 is asking citizens to help stamp out crime by being more involved.

Sgt. Scott Ritchie attended council’s Dec. 13, 2021 meeting to introduce himself to council and give the RCMP quarterly report.

Ritchie asked residents to call in complaints and co-operate with police. He added the message is a continual one as police want to work with the public to deter crime.

Ritchie brings 14 years of RCMP experience working in northern Alberta rural communities. He arrives in McLennan from the Red Earth Creek RCMP where he was promoted to Sergeant in Charge in June 2018 after previously being a corporal Watch Commander in High Level for three years. He has also served in Vermilion.

High points were briefly addressed by Ritchie in his report to council. He cited most crime stats were trending in the right direction [lower] but noted, as in most communities, “half a dozen people cause a whole bunch of headaches”.

The good news is there is an eight per cent decrease in criminal offences in the region including property and in-person crimes.

But the bad news is an increase in motor vehicle thefts.

Specifically, in regard to crime in the McLennan itself, Ritchie said, “Really nothing that stands out in areas of concern.”

Mayor Jason Doris was pleased with the stats.

“It does seem very positive,” he said.

Doris asked if COVD was having an effect on crime but Ritchie replied he didn’t think so, other than an increase in mental health and domestic violence.

The only specific concern council had was youth breaking into the now closed McLennan Hotel.

“I have no concerns,” said Councillor Sue Delaurier.

“You guys do a wonderful job,” added Doris.