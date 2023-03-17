Coy, Lehman seeking council seat

John Coy Lindsay Lehman

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A retired man and local school teacher are running to fill the vacant seat on Village of Donnelly council.

John Coy and Lindsay Lehman are asking residents for their support in the Monday, March 20 byelection.

Coy is married and proud stepfather to grown children and grandchildren. Some stepchildren attend school at G.P. Vanier School in Donnelly.

The now retired Coy previously served on council and has lived in the village for 12 years.

“I feel there is a need for committed people with experience to be on council,” says Coy.

“In the past, the Village of Donnelly has had a number of people trying out as council members but they don’t seem to last for various reasons. I know as a past member of council what it takes to be a councillor. It takes commitment and dedication and lots of time. I possess all of these qualities.”

Coy’s hobbies include restoration of older vehicles, traveling and outdoors.

He adds it would “be a pleasure to serve the residents of the Village of Donnelly once again.”

When asked if there were any pressing issues, Coy cited none.

Lehman, 38, teaches junior high and senior high at G.P. Vanier. A five-year resident of the village, she has no municipal experience, but she does bring to the table experience in serving on school councils.

“I have never been on village council before, but I am looking forward to this opportunity,” she says.

Lehman says serving on council is the perfect opportunity to become more involved in the village, something she strives to do.

“. . .challenge myself to learn new things, and make a positive contribution to the village.”

She adds there was no specific issue which prompted her to run for council.