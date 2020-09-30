COVID cases reported at Springfield

Susan Thompson

South Peace News

Springfield Elementary School in Peace River has an outbreak of two to four cases of COVID-19.



Springfield staff says they were notified of two cases at the school on the evening of Sept. 20 by Alberta Health Services [AHS].



AHS is responsible for contact tracing to identify potential exposure and limit spread of the virus.



The school remains open.



According to the AHS website, an outbreak is declared when there are two or more confirmed cases in a school setting within a 14-day period where disease could have been acquired or transmitted in the school. A school is put on watch when there is an outbreak of five or more cases where disease could have been acquired or transmitted in the school.



A school outbreak is not declared over until there have been no new confirmed cases in a school for 28 days.



Points West Living in Peace River has also had a confirmed case of COVID-19 despite shutting down to visitors at the end of August due to rising cases in the community.



“We were notified there was a COVID-positive employee care partner [ECP] at Points West Living Peace River and so that individual went into isolation on Aug. 30 and has not been back into the PWL community since,” says Mark Dixon with Points West communications.



“The ECP was tested again and has since tested negative for COVID-19. For precautionary measures, all residents were swabbed/tested for COVID-19 on Monday.



Sept. 14. ECPs have been asked to go for testing as well. Continued daily screening and self-assessments are in place for all ECPs.”



Dixon says all residents, family designates/supports, and ECPs were notified and all AHS precautions and CMOH orders are being followed.