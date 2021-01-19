COVID cases at Providence, Good Shepherd schools

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Appropriate measures are being taken after Holy Family Catholic Regional Division reported two cases each of COVID-19 at École Providence School in McLennan and Good Shepherd School in Peace River.



After being notified of the cases by Alberta Health Services, Supt. Betty Turpin quickly released letters Jan. 15 to parents and/or guardians at each school.



At McLennan, Turpin advised in a letter co-authored by principal Lauri Goudreault, that the two cases involved staff members.



“The first staff member was at school [Jan. 11] during their infectious period, but was not symptomatic,” writes Turpin.



“When this staff member became symptomatic, [he/she] stayed home. All close contacts of this individual have been contacted and all were sent home as soon as possible.”



Both staff members are now isolating and can return to school Jan. 26.



“Even if these individuals test negative, they are required to continue isolating for the full isolation period,” writes Turpin.



The second staff member was not at school while students were present. According to the Alberta Health Services’ contact tracing guidelines, the individual was not at school during their infectious period so no one at the school is considered a close contact of the positive individual.



Turpin advises if any parent and/or guardian did not receive a phone call from the school, their child was not a close contact of a positive case and is not required to isolate.



However, if anyone in the household is experiencing any symptoms, they should please stay home and get tested as soon as possible.



In the meantime, Grades 1-4 students will be provided at-home learning during the isolation period. Teachers will contact parents and/or guardians with assignments the student can complete at home.



In Peace River, the cases affected both English kindergarten classes and Grade 3CD.



“All close contacts of these individuals have been contacted by phone and all were sent home as soon as possible,” writes Turpin, and principal Victoria Cornick.



As with Providence School, all close contacts are now isolating and must do so before returning to school Jan. 26.



“If you did not receive a phone call from our school, your child is not a close contact of a positive case, is not required to isolate and can return to school on Monday,” writes Turpin.



Turpin says the Division will work closely with AHS to ensure they follow guidelines.



The full text of each letter can be found on Holy Family’s website.