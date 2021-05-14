COVID case shuts down 4 post offices, GP facility

Susan Thompson

South Peace News

Canada Post confirms four rural post offices across the Peace had to be shut down this week due to a driver testing positive for COVID-19.

“On Tuesday, May 11, we were notified that a contract driver had tested positive for COVID-19,” says Sylvie Lapointe, media relations for Canada Post.

Lapointe says the facilities impacted include the Grande Prairie Mail Processing Plant and the post offices in Grimshaw, Rycroft, Fairview and Berwyn.

The Grande Prairie facility was closed for five hours on May 11. The four post offices were closed for the day May 12 to complete deep cleaning and were re-opened May 13.

“We have followed the guidance of public health in informing employees, supporting contact tracing and conducting a sanitization of each of the facilities this individual would have been visited. While visiting our facilities, the contractor followed our physical distancing measures and wore personal protective equipment,” Lapointe says.

“We certainly understand that operating during COVID-19 can cause concerns for employees,” she adds.

“That’s why, since the beginning, we’ve committed to closely following the advice of public health officials at the national and local level in order to keep the employees and the people they serve safe.”

Lapointe adds Canada Post also works closely with union officials at the local level to address concerns.

“This approach, including other measures, has helped us to keep people safe while maintaining an essential service to Canadians,” she concludes.