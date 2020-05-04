COVID-19 WEEKEND UPDATE – May 2&3, 2020

As of May 3, Alberta Health has confirmed 96 new cases in Alberta in the last 48 hours.

There are a total of 6 new cases in the North Zone in the last 48 hours : 2 new cases in Mackenzie County, 1 new case in the city of Grande Prairie, 2 new cases in the MD of Smoky River, and 1 new case in Big Lakes County.

Close to 57% of the cases in the North Zone have recovered.

Regions are defined by rural municipalities, city boundaries, and urban service areas; smaller regions (i.e. towns, villages, and reserves) are incorporated into the corresponding rural area. Cases without a postal code or incorrect postal codes are not included. Location information missing/invalid for: 53 case(s).

There has been 0 deaths reported in the North Zone in the last 48 hours.

Currently, there are 22 active cases in the MD of Smoky River(Falher, McLennan, Girouxville, Donnelly, Guy, Jean Cote, Kathleen, Winagami), the highest number of cases in the North Zone. Out of a total of 67 cases, 35 people have recovered. A total of 10 people have died in the MD of Smoky River, the highest number of losses in the North Zone.

The Big Lakes County(High Prairie, Enilda, Faust, Joussard, Kinuso, Grouard, Heart River, Salt Prairie, Big Prairie, Prairie Echo Gilwood, Triangle) has 15 active cases and a total of 19 people have recovered. There have been a total of 3 deaths in the Big Lakes County, the 2nd highest number of losses in the North Zone.

Mackenzie County (Northwest corner of Alberta:High Level, Fort Vermillion, La Crete, Rainbow Lake) has 14 active cases. Out of a total of 25 cases, 11 people have recovered.

There are 221 cases in the North Zone, 5766 cases in Alberta, and 95 deaths in Alberta (62 in Calgary Zone, 12 in Edmonton zone, 15 in North Zone, 5 in the South Zone, 1 in the Central Zone). Of the 5766 cases, 19 are in ICU (Intensive Care) and 2713 have recovered.

There has been 3 deaths recorded for Alberta in the last 48 hours all in the Calgary Zone.

Canada has 59,844 confirmed cases. There have been 3766 deaths recorded.

There have been 24,908 recovered cases in Canada.

The USA has 1,122,486 confirmed cases. There are 65,735 deaths recorded.

There are 3,407,747 cases worldwide. There are 238,198 deaths recorded worldwide.

The top 5 highest ranked country of reported cases continue to be (From highest to lowest): USA, Spain, Italy, United Kingdom, and France. Canada holds at number 12. The highest death toll, after the US, has been Italy with 28,884 losses, followed by the United Kingdom (28,446), Spain (25,264), and France (24,864).

Check Daily for more information on COVID-19 and local news. We are your community news. southpeacenews.com . If there is information that you would like to see, please make a comment.

Canadian Government investing $240 million to bring health care online;investing $175 million to support the Canadian company AbCellera for their COVID-19 research.

Families will also see an extra $300 per child with their Canada Child Benefit.

Resources

Testing is now available to everyone in Alberta if they exhibit symptoms. Individuals need to go online and do a self assessment before calling Health Link 811.

Download ABTraceTogether a mobile contact tracing app that helps to let you know if you’ve been exposed to COVID-19 – or if you’ve exposed others – while protecting your privacy.

If you are feeling anxious, depressed, lonely, or feel that you may turn to alcohol or drugs to cope, please call the Mental Health Help Line: 1-877-303-2642.

Text4Hope is a text messaging service where daily messages are sent to your cell phone to help you identify and adjust negative thoughts. Other resources are available if you or a family member are struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wellness Together Canada is online Mental Health and Substance Use Support. At no extra cost to Canadians it offers :

Wellness self-assessment and tracking. Self guided courses, apps, and other resources. Group coaching and community of support. Counselling by text or phone.

Children Services reminds us to stay vigilant about children in your neighbourhood. If you suspect a child may be in distress please call the Child Abuse Hotline: 1-800-387-KIDS(5437) or call 911.

Alberta Cares Connector is a website that connects volunteers with charities to see where help is needed.

Nominate someone for the new Northern Lights Award which was created to recognize people who have done amazing things in their community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Benefits, credits and support payments with the Canadian Revenue Agency (CRA): COVID-19: Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) and Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy (CEWS).

Support for Students and Recent Graduates Impacted by COVID-19 has been announced.