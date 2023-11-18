Court sets trial for alleged drug dealer

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A man charged with possession of illegal drugs in High Prairie in mid-July was back in court twice during the last week of September.

Richard Junior Grey, of Edmonton, appeared in High Prairie Court of Justice on Nov. 6 when his trial was set for Sept. 26, 2024.

Grey was 42 when he was charged by High Prairie RCMP with three counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

High Prairie RCMP General Investigation Section (GIS) officers responded to a report of an intoxicated male in a field in High Prairie on July 15.

“Upon arrival, members arrested the intoxicated male,” High Prairie GIS Const. Tyler Bell wrote in a news release.

“The search, incidental to the arrest, revealed drugs and drug trafficking paraphernalia on and near the suspect.”

Police seized 3.5 ounces of crystal methamphetamine, $1,076 in cash, one cell phone and various drug and trafficking paraphernalia, including two scales, baggies and a roll of aluminum foil.

RCMP estimated the street drugs had a street value of $24,300.

Police appreciate the continued support from citizens.

“We encourage the community to work with police to help put a stop to drug trafficking,” Bell said.

“No matter the type of drug, the drug trade hurts our community safety and well-being.”

He says police continue to curb the crime.

“Through extensive investigations and the focus to put a stop to drugs in our community, these seizures have prevented a lot of potential violence and deaths.”

He further reminds people about the risks of drug activity.

“Peole involved in the drug trade and drug trafficking continue to use different ways to attempt to distribute their drugs to the streets in our communities and avoid apprehension by police,” Bell wrote.

Citizens who observe or suspect any drug or gang activity are requested to phone local police.

People may also contact Crime Stoppers by telephone at (1-800) 222-TIPS (8477), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the P3 Tips app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.