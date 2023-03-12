Court Docket – “You’ve got the wrong guy,” accused tells police

H.P. court docket

Feb. 27, 2023

Judge S.P. Hinkley

An Atikameg man added more crime to his record, including several breaches when he appeared in High Prairie provincial court Feb. 27.

Vaune Gavin Sawan, 24, was handed a global sentence of 144 days after he pleaded guilty to obstructing a peace officer, three counts of failing to comply with release conditions and one count of failing to appear in court.

He was given credit for time served and released.

Charges arose when High Prairie RCMP responded to a call of Sawan being in an Atikameg home May 28, 2022, Crown prosecutor Adriene Shapka told court.

Sawan was banned from being at Atikameg on release conditions at the time and was also on a warrant at the time of the incident.

When police arrested him, Sawan told them he was another person.

“You’ve got the wrong guy,” the Crown said in reading what Sawan stated.

Police also found a pocket knife in his possession, an item he was banned from possessing on release conditions.

On another breach, Sawan failed to report to his probation officer to file his new address of residence.

Sawan also failed to report to court on a docket day.

Judge S.P. Hinkley advised Sawan he is still young enough to get out of his life of crime.

“You’ve still got time to turn the ship around and make better decisions,” Judge Hinkley said.

Eric John Latourelle, 52, of Atikameg, was placed on probation for six months after he pleaded guilty to assault.

He was also fined $100 after he pleaded guilty to mischief causing damage under $5,000.

Latourelle was given no time to pay.

High Prairie RCMP responded to a call from woman in Atikameg, who reported she was assaulted by her husband and he was scaring her, Crown prosecutor Adriene Shapka told court.

He hit her on the hip, the Crown alleged.

“An argument took place,” duty counsel Harry Jong said, as he spoke for Latourelle.

“Both were drinking,” he added.

During the incident, a TV was pulled down and damaged.

Latourelle had no previous criminal record, the Crown reported.

“He comes to the court with good character,” the Crown added.

Judge S.P. Hinkley ordered Latourelle to take assessment, treatment and counselling for substance abuse, domestic abuse and drug and alcohol abuse during probation. Latourelle is required to provide proof of completing the program before the final month of probation.

He was also fined $3,000 after he pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle without insurance with time to ay granted to Feb. 26, 2024.

Kenneth Andrew Anderson was sentenced to probation for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to assault.

“This was a spousal situation with children involved,” Crown prosecutor Kelly Payne told court.

Court heard he struck the victim with a fist in her chin.

High Prairie RCMP received a report on Jan. 13 from the female victim who told police she had been hit by the accused on Jan. 12.

“They got into an argument,” the Crown alleged.

Anderson was accused of a previous assault on the same victim in 2016.

During probation, Anderson is required to take treatment and counselling.