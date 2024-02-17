Court Docket – ‘You really did frighten those people . . .’ – Justice

H.P. court docket

Feb 5, 2024

Justice S.P. Hinkley

A woman who bit a person’s finger and pulled hair has added to her criminal record.

Shantell Crystal Calliou, 37, was handed a global sentence of 180 days in jail after pleading guilty in High Prairie Court of Justice Feb. 5 to aggravated assault and failing to comply with release orders and conditions.

She was given credit for time already served and released.

Court heard Calliou was intoxicated at the residence of family members on Aug. 16, 2023 and got into an argument, Crown prosecutor Serge Eta-Ndu said.

She pulled the hair of one person and “she bit a finger”, the Crown submitted.

Calliou also breached a court ordered to have no contact with a named person.

Justice S.P. Hinkley realized alcohol played a major part of the incident.

“Alcohol played a massive role that day,” Justice Hinkley said.

Calliou’s lawyer, Olivia Manzer, agreed.

“She was very intoxicated at the time.”

Court heard the injury was also serious.

“It was significant injury caused,” Manzer said.

Since the incident, Calliou has taken treatment for anger management. She also attends church, which has helped her.

As part of her 12-month probation sentence, Calliou was ordered to provide a mandatory DNA sample. She is also banned from owning and using long guns for 10 years and other weapons and firearms for life. She must also complete assessment, treatment and counselling as ordereed.

Calliou was further been ordered to have no contact with the named persons. If she wants to have contact, she must have prior permission in writing from the named persons and be sober in their presence.

Matthew Chad Wesley Auger, 28, of Atikameg, was sentenced to probation for 15 months after pleading guilty to unforcible entry, mischief causing damage under $5,000 and taking a motor vehicle without consent from the registered owner.

Auger was first charged with housebreaking before pleading guilty to a lower charge of unforcible entry.

Auger tried to get into a residence and then broke in, Crown prosecutor Serge Eta-Ndu said.

Justice S.P. Hinkley said the incident was alarming for the people inside.

“You really did frighten those people by not feeling secure in their own home,” Justice Hinkley said.

Auger was intoxicated at the time, said his lawyer, Derek Renzini.

“He thought it was his home,” Renzini told court, adding his client has drug and alcohol addictions.

Auger also damaged a closet door during the incident. No cost of damage was provided to the Crown, so no restitution was ordered.

Auger is remorseful for his actions.

“He wants to express he’s sorry,” Renzini told court.

“He wants to move on from this.”

The justice agrees probation is the best for Auger.

“Rehabilitation will help in the long term,” Justice Hinkley said.

During probation, Auger is ordered to take assessment, treatment and counselling for drug and alcohol addictions and have no contact with the named victims.

Auger took his father’s vehicle without the father’s permission, the Crown says.

He was also fined $3,000 for driving a motor vehicle without insurance after he pleaded guilty.

Justice Hinkley ordered time to pay the fine by Oct. 28.

Collin Charles Mearon, 41, of Peavine, was sentenced to seven days in jail for failing to comply with release orders after pleading guilty.

He was given credit for time already served.

Court heard Mearon was in a residence where he was prohibited from being, Crown prosecutor Serge Eta-Ndu told court.

He was asked to go to the residence to babysit a family member, said his lawyer, lawyer Harry Jong.

Joshua Anthony Laboucan was sentenced 21 days in jail to failing to comply with release orders or conditions after he pleaded guilty.

He was given credit for time already served.

Laboucan was away from his residence in when Slave Lake RCMP arrived at the residence for a curfew check at 1:07 a.m., said his lawyer Kevin Gubbins.

“There was light on inside the residence, but nobody attended the door,” Gubbins said.

Derrick Darrell Davis was fined $3,000, including the victim fine surcharge, for driving a motor vehicle without insurance after pleading guilty.

Justice S.P. Hinkley ordered him to pay the fine by Oct. 28.

Patrick Wayne Giroux was fined $300 for driving a motor vehicle while unauthorized.

Justice S.P. Hinkley ordered him to pay the fine by May 27.