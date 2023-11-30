Court Docket – Woman pays price for borrowing, driving uninsured vehicle

H.P. court docket

Nov. 20, 2023

Justice R.B. Marceau

A young female driver will dig deep into her pocket to pay a big fine.

Weslie Cameron Reni Giroux, 18, was fined $2,500 for driving a motor vehicle without insurance after she pleaded guilty in the High Prairie Court of Justice on Nov. 20.

Court heard her friend borrowed a vehicle from another person, then she borrowed and drove the vehicle that wasn’t insured, duty counsel Harry Jong says.

Justice R.B. Marceau ordered Giroux to pay the fine by Dec. 2, 2024.

Aaron James Willier was fined $243 for failing to produce his financial responsibility card for his vehicle after he pleaded guilty.

Justice R.B. Marceau says ordered him to pay the fine by March 28, 2024.