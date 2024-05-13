Court Docket – Woman fined for not telling the truth

H.P. court docket

April 29, 2024

Justice S.P. Hinkley

A young woman will pay a couple hundred dollars in fines after not telling police the truth when officers asked her questions.

Thea Dawnn Laboucan, 30, was fined $200 after pleading guilty to obstructing a peace officer in High Prairie Court of Justice on April 29.

Court heard Laboucan was inside a residence when Lakeshore Regional Police Service officers knocked on the door Sept. 7, 2002. Laboucan answered the door.

Officers were searching for a person of interest that led them to the residence.

When the officer asked Laboucan if the vehicle in the driveway was hers, she replied it was hers – but it was not, Crown prosecutor student-at- law Alex Granley said.

When officers asked her if the named person of interest was inside the house, she said no.

Later, the officers located the person of interest inside the home.

“Police found the person in the crawl space,” the Crown said.

Justice S.P. Hinkley supported the joint submission for sentencing from the Crown and duty counsel Gord Collins.

“It’s a reasonable joint submission,” noted Justice Hinkley.

He ordered Laboucan to pay the fine by Aug. 26.

The Crown added the charge was Laboucan’s first criminal offence.