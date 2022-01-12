Court Docket – Man’s pocketbook lightens after judge issues fine

H.P. court docket

Dec. 20, 2021

Judge J.K. Sirha

A man was a lot lighter in the pocketbook by more than $4,000 after appearing in court just days before Christmas.

Frank Patrick Cun- ningham was fined $3,000 after pleading guilty in High Prairie provincial court Dec. 20 to driving a vehicle with no insurance.

However, he was fined a total of $4,300, including victim fine surcharges, on four other charges.

Cunningham was also fined $500, plus a victim fine surcharge of $150, for failing to comply with a probation order; $300, plus a victim fine surcharge of $90; for failing to comply with release orders; and $200, plus a victim fine surcharge of $60, for failing to appear in court.

Judge J.K. Sirha agreed with the joint submission for sentences and fines submittd by Crown prosecutor Nuha Abunada and lawyer Zaineb Hussein.

“It should be impressed on Mr. Cunningham that usually the sentences go up each time,” Judge Sirha said.

Court heard Cunning- ham failed to report to his probation officer on three different dates during the same probation order.

“He failed to report as directed,” Abunada said.

“He said he broke his phone,” she added.

During the third incident, Cunningham said he was out of range for his cellphone service.

“He says he was out hunting and he had no reception,” Hussein said.

She did not state the age and home community of Cunningham.

Court also heard Cunningham disobeyed a release order when he was stopped in a vehicle by police when he was on curfew from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., the Crown said.

Cunningham failed to appear in court on a docket day.

His lawyer told court the accused is moving forward to a life away from crime.

“He’s taking strides to get his life back together,” Hussein said.

The judge ordered Cunningham to pay all his fines by June 20.