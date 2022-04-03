Court Docket – Man unwelcome in his own home

H.P. court docket

March 21, 2022

Judge B.R. Hougestol

A young man will pay a high price after not co-operating with police while being arrested.

Eli Lance Cunning- ham, 34, was fined $500 after pleading guilty to resisting a peace officer when he appeared in High Prairie provincial court March 21.

Court heard he struggled with High Prairie RCMP officers when they took him into custody during an incident Nov. 1, 2021.

“He was putting his hands in and out of his pockets,” Crown prosecutor Adriene Shapka said.

“He pulled away from officers and dug his feet into the ground.”

The incident began when police responded to a call from a female about a male unwelcome in her home.

“He was intoxicated and raised his voice, which scared the children,” Shapka said.

She added the incident was a domestic matter, the male is her husband.

The female told the male to leave the house, but he refused and she phoned police.

Judge B.R. Hougestol advised Cunningham to consider his actions.

“Start thinking about the impact your behaviour has on your kids,” Judge Hougestol suggested.

Cunningham’s lawyer, Harry Jong, told court his client understands the results of his behaviour.

“I think he learned his lesson,” Jong said.

“He misbehaved with police,” he added.

Jong noted Cunning- ham says the house is also his home.

The Crown did give Cunningham credit for an early guilty plea.

Judge ordered Cunningham to pay the fine by Aug. 31.

Georgina Rose Rosy- chuk was fined $350 after pleading guilty to driving a motor vehicle while unauthorized.

“She didn’t have a proper licence,” duty counsel Harry Jong told court.

Judge B.R. Hougestol ordered Rosychuk to pay the fine by Dec. 31.