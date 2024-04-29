Court Docket – Man pulls BB gun at High Prairie store

H.P. court docket

April 15, 2024

Justice S.P. Hinkley

A young man who drove a stolen truck and missed a trial will spend almost three more months in jail.

Scott Darryl Parker, 30, was handed a global sentence of 120 days in jail after pleading guilty to possessing stolen property over $5,000, operating a motor vehicle while prohibited and failing to appear in court in High Prairie Court of Justice on April 15.

He was given credit for 42 days alredy served in the Peace River Correctional Centre.

Court heard Parker was stopped by High Prairie RCMP in Peavine on April 13, 2023 when the officer discovered the truck he was driving was stolen from Fort McMurray, Crown prosecutor student at law Alex Granley said.

“At the time, Mr. Parker was a prohibited driver,” the Crown said.

He was also absent from his trial, further complicating matters.

Individually, he was sentenced to 120 days for possession of stolen property over $5,000, 30 days concurrent for operating a vehicle while suspended and 30 days concurrent for failing to appearing in court.

Parker is making progress to turn in his life around after many years of drug addictions, said his lawyer, Olivia Manzer.

“He is making effort to better himself,” Manzer said.

“He’s been involved in the cycle of addictions.”

Justice SP. Hinkley encouraged Parker to keep on the right path.

“You’re at an age where you have to make some changes in your life,” Justice Hinkley said.

Raymond Beaulieu 42, of Atikameg, was sentenced to probation for nine months after pleading guilty to possessing a weapon dangerous to the public.

Court heard Beaulieu pulled out a weapon at Cannabis 4 Less store in High Prairie on Dec. 2, 2022, Crown prosecutor Nuha Abunada said.

“He laid the weapon on the counter,” Abunada said.

Bealieu’s lawyer Harry Jong told court what the weapon was.

“He happened to have a BB gun.”

Jong noted Beaulieu gave an early guilty plea.

Justice S.P. Hinkley was pleased with Beaulieu.

“You are taking responsibility with an early plea,” he said.

He warned Beaulieu about the risks involved in his actions in front of staff at the store.

“You didn’t mean any harm, but you have to look at it from their perspective,” he added.