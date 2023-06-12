Court Docket – Man pleads no contest to charges

H.P. court docket

May 29, 2023

Justice S.P. Hinkley

An impaired driver who took police on a dangerous chase is paying the price for his actions.

Scott Kyle McLeod, 20, of Edmonton, was fined $1,200 after pleading guilty to impaired in High Prairie Court of Justice on May 29.

McLeod was also suspended from driving for one year.

He was further sentenced to 120 days after pleading guilty to flight from police but given 17 days credit for time already served in custody.

Court heard McLeod was driving along Highway 813 in the Sandy Lake area on May 22, 2021 around 3:15 p.m. when Desmarais RCMP responded to a report of a dangerous driver, Crown prosecutor Nuha Abunada said.

McLeod was travelling at 100 km/hr on a road where children are known to be playing, the Crown added.

McLeod eventually turned into a driveway at a residence and stopped.

Upon arrival, police smelled liquor on his breath and his speech was slurred. The officer also found an empty beer can at the feet of the accused in the driver’s seat.

The Crown submitted McLeod had previous convictions of impaired driving.

During sentencing, Justice S.P. Hinkley gave McLeod credit for his guilty pleas.

“Mr. McLeod has shown remorse,” Justice Hinkley said.

“You had too much to drink.”

McLeod also pleaded guilty to three counts of failing to appear in court. He was sentenced to one day each on two counts for missing a docket day, but given credit for time served by appearing in court and pleading guilty.

McLeod also pleaded guilty to and was sentenced to 30 days for missing a trial date, but given credit for time served.

He says he has stopped drinking alcohol since the incident, his lawyer Harry Jong told court.

Jong added McLeod missed his court appearances because he had no transportation from Edmonton.

Mathayio Grey, 20, of Whitefish Lake First Nation, was handed a global sentence of 240 days in custody after pleading guilty to break-and-enter with intent to commit an indictable offence and assault with a weapon after.

Grey was given credit for already time served and released.

Grey was one of several people who broke into a residence on Aug. 13, 2021, Crown prosecutor Serge Eta-Ndu told court.

The suspects wore partial face masks, the Crown added.

Once inside, Grey struck a male victim in the head with a stick.

Grey had no prior criminal record before the incident, the Crown concluded.

Justice S.P. Hinkley agreed with the joint submission for sentencing by the Crown and Grey’s lawyer, Derek Renzini.

As part of his sentence, Justice Hinkley ordered Grey to provide a DNA sample to the RCMP. To conclude his sentence, Grey was also banned from possessing or using firearms and weapons for 10 years.