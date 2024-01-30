Court Docket – Man on road to recovery, court hears

H.P. court docket

Jan. 15, 2024

Justice S.P. Hinkley

A young man has added to his criminal record after pleading guilty to assaulting a relative.

Ryan Whitehead, 34, was handed a global sentence of 60 days in jail for assault and failing to comply with a probation order when he appeared in the High Prairie Court of Justice on Jan. 15 for sentencing.

He was given credit for time served.

Whitehead was involved in a friendly incident with a female that turned into a “fist fight”, Crown prosecutor student-at-law Alex Granley says.

The victim was Whitehead’s niece, lawyer Dallas Gelineau says.

“There is never a reason to hit someone”, Granley says.

Whitehead has taken steps to deal with the situation, Crown says.

Justice S.P. Hinkley is pleased he is moving forward in his life.

“The sentence is appropriate,” Justice Hinkley said as he supported the Crown’s recommendation.

“You’re taking treatment and doing the right thing.”

Whitehead had an alcohol addiction at the time of the incident and taken treatment since, his lawyer says.

“He continues to work to maintain his sobriety,” Gelineau says.

“He has completed treatment.”

Details of the breach of probation were not disclosed in sentencing.

Jesse Jim Hawryliw- Letendre was fined $400, plus a victim fine surcharge of $120, after pleading guilty to breach of probation.

Court heard he failed to report to his probation officer over a two-month period, Crown prosecutor student-at-law Alex Granley said.

Hawryliw-Letendre was out of the region at the time, Native Counselling Services of Alberta criminal court worker Cheryl Kachuk said.

“He was working up in Wabasca and didn’t have a phone,” Kachuk said.

“It’s nothing he did deliberately.”

Justice S.P. Hinkley ordered Hawryliw- Letendre to pay the fine by May 6.