Court Docket – Man learns mixing drugs, alcohol leads to trouble

H.P. court docket

April 24, 2023

Justice G.W. Paul

A Grouard man was fined several thousand dollars after pleading guilty to illegally driving a motor vehicle.

Melvin Harvey Thunder, 32, of Grouard, was fined $5,000 for driving a motor vehicle while suspended or disqualified under an immediate roadside sanction. Thunder was appearing in court for sentencing, having enter a guilty plea during a previous appearance in court.

Crown prosecutor Adriene Shapka told court it was the first such charge for Thunder.

Justice G.W. Paul told Thunder the minimum fine for the charge is $5,000 and fined him that amount.

Justice Paul ordered Thunder to pay the fine by Jan. 16, 2024.

Cory Blaine Andrews, 24, of High Prairie, was sentenced to 14 days in jail after pleading guilty to shoplifting under $5,000.

Court heard Andrews took a walking cane without paying for it from IDA Pharmacy on 53 Ave. in High Prairie on March 23 around 10 a.m., Crown prosecutor Adriene Shapka said.

“He has offered a guilty plea at the earliest opportunity (first appearance),” Shapka added.

She noted Andrews has a lengthy criminal record which she submitted to court for sentencing consideration.

Justice G.W. Paul said the 14 days will run consecutive to other jail sentences.

He reminded Andrews of his poor behaviour and criminal record.

“Your actions are wrong,” said Justice Paul.

“You have a horrible criminal record that dates back to 2011.”

He advised Andrews to take steps to end his bad ways and to live a better life.

“It is your responsibility to do something about it. Try to get some help and counselling,” he advised.

Andrews wasn’t looking for more time in jail, duty counsel Harry Jong replied.

“He’s hoping for a fine or probation,” said Jong before Andrews was sentenced.

Tyrel Laderoute, 30, of Gift Lake, was sentenced to probation for 12 months after pleading guilty to unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Court heard he was in possession of a shotgun without a Possession and Acquisition Licence (PAL) at his home where police were called, Crown prosecutor Adriene Shapka said.

High Prairie RCMP responded to a call from Laderoute who told people that he was inside the home and saw four unwelcomed people, who were outside and attempted to break into the house. When officers arrived at the home, they found Laderoute inside with a shotgun in his possession, the Crown alleged.

“Officers were able to take the gun away from him,” the Crown said.

Police found the gun was unloaded and showed Laderoute nobody was outside.

Laderoute was intoxicated at the time, the Crown added.

Duty counsel Harry Jong told court Laderoute was also under the influence of drugs at the time and had a bad reaction to consuming both substances at once.

Justice G.W. Paul agreed with a joint submission for sentencing from the Crown and Jong and warned Laderoute about his dangerous addictions.

“When you get into drugs and alcohol, bad things can happen to you,” Justice Paul said.

During probation, Laderoute was directed to complete counselling and a psychiatric assessment as ordered.

Laderoute has also been banned from going into bars and liquor stores and other establishments who primary purpose in selling alcohol.

Mary Jennifer Gallant was fined $2,875 after pleading guilty to driving a motor vehicle without insurance.

Time to pay the fine was granted to April 25, 2024.

Stewart Riley Cun- ningham was fined $345 after pleading guilty to driving a motor vehicle while unauthorized.

Justice G.W. Paul ordered him to pay the fine by Oct. 1.