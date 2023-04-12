Court Docket – Man drives quad at 3 times the legal limit

H.P. court docket

April 3, 2023

Judge S.P. Hinkley

A man from Atikameg was handed a hefty fine of more than $3,200 in High Prairie provincial court April 3 for drunk driving.

Ryan Christopher Gladue, 38, was fined $2,500, plus a victim fine surcharge of $750, after he pleaded guilty to driving a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol content of over 80 mg.

Court heard Gladue was driving a quad when he crashed Aug. 14, 2021, Crown prosecutor Kelly Payne said.

“A witness said he was driving erratically and fast and he smelled of liquor.”

Gladue recorded high breath samples of 240 mg, Payne added.

“Readings are statutorily aggravating,” Payne said.

Judge S.P. Hinkley agreed.

“Readings like that, your reaction time is slow.”

“It’s 100 per cent preventable.”

Gladue was also automatically suspended from driving a motor vehicle for 12 months.

Gladue’s lawyer, Derek Renzini, noted had no previous criminal record. The Crown recommended a $3,000 fine while Renzini requested a lower fine.

Judge Hinkley ordered Gladue to pay the fine by March 4, 2024.

Kyle Davies was fined $500 after he pleaded guilty to failing to comply with probation orders.

Court heard Davies took a friend’s ATV without the owner’s permission on Nov. 20, 2022, Crown prosecutor Kelly Payne said. One standard condition of a probation order is to keep the peace and be of good behaviour.

Davies’ lawyer, Derek Renzini, told court Davies wants to go to a residential treatment centre to deal with his alcohol addiction.

Judge H.P. Hinkley ordered Davies to pay the fine by Dec. 11.

Wesley Clarence Auger, 50, of Sucker Creek, was fined $500 after he pleaded guilty to uttering threats causing death or bodily harm.

He threw rocks at a vehicle driving by his home on June 28, 2022, Crown prosecutor Kelly Payne said.

Auger also threatened to beat up and kill the driver.

The vehicle was loud when it drove by, the Crown alleged.

Judge S.P. Hinkley advised Auger to respond in a positive way.

“You’ve got to find better ways to deal with this,” he said.

“At your age, you’ve got to be a better example.”

Judge Hinkley ordered Auger to pay the fine by Oct. 30.

Cody Blaine Andrews, 24, of High Prairie, was handed a global sentence of 50 days after he pleaded guilty to mischief and damage under $5,000, shoplifting under $5,000, and failing to comply with undertaking conditions.

He was given 15 days credit for time already served.

Court heard Andrews smashed a kitchen window at a residence with a female inside on Feb. 21, 2022, Crown prosecutor Kelly Payne said.

He was also charged with shoplifting after taking two bottles of Vodka from Ace Liquor Store in High Prairie without paying on Feb. 24, 2023, the Crown added.

To worsen matters, Andrews also attended Ace Liquor Store on March 25, 2023; however, he was not permitted to be at the store. He stole a bottle of Tequila in the incident.

“Custody is required,” the Crown asked.

“These incidents of are more of a nuisance nature than violence.”

Judge. S.P. Hinkley advised Andrews to stay away from a life of crime.

“You’re going to have to do better,” he said.

Willynn Tanner Bellerose, 19, was fined $3,000 after he pleaded guilty to driving a motor vehicle without insurance.

Judge S.P. Hinkley ordered Bellerose to pay the fine by Dec. 11.

Michael David Cooper was fined $3,000 after he pleaded guilty to driving a motor vehicle without insurance.

Judge S.P. Hinkley ordered Bellerose to pay the fine by Dec. 11.

Shaun Jimmy Picken was fined $3,000 after he pleaded guilty to driving a motor vehicle without insurance.

Judge S.P. Hinkley ordered Bellerose to pay the fine by Dec. 11.