Court Docket – Man caught red-handed stealing fuel from worksite

H.P. court docket

May 27, 2024

Justice S.P. Hinkley

A man who stole a few hundred litres of diesel from a worksite will pay several hundred dollars in fines and restitution.

Mark Ritchie Chapman was fined $500, plus a victim fine surcharge of $150, after pleading guilty to theft under $5,000.

A worker on a work site observed Chapman drive away with 400 litres of diesel valued at $700 in 2021, Crown prosecutor student-at-law Alex Granley told court.

The matter was reported to Slave Lake RCMP.

Chapman was also ordered to pay restitution of $400.

Justice S.P. Hinkley ordered Chapman to pay the fine and restitution by Oct. 28.

Court heard Chapman is sorry for his criminal action.

“He’s accepting responsibility,” said his lawyer, Derek Renzini.

Chapman further expressed himself.

“I’m glad to get this behind me,” he said.

Chantal Therese Hamilton, was fined $3,000 after pleading guilty to driving a motor vehicle without insurance.

Court heard the insurance expired just five days before she was pulled over by police, said duty counsel Harry Jong.

Justice S.P. Hinkley ordered her to pay the fine by May 26, 2025.