Court Docket – ‘Machette is used for chopping trees’ – court hears

H.P. court docket

July 24, 2023

Judge S.P. Hinkley

A young man will have to dig a little deeper to pay two fines for an incident that involved dangerous weapons and a chase with police.

Derrick Darrell Davies, 25, was fined $750 for flight from a peace officer and $250 for possession of a weapon dangerous to the public after he pleaded guilty in High Prairie Court of Justice on July 24.

Lakeshore Regional Police Service responded to a call of a suspicious vehicle May 23 in the Swan River First Nation area, Crown prosecutor Adriene Shapka says.

Police then chased the vehicle to Driftpile Cree Nation. After finding the vehicle parked at Driftpile with nobody inside, police chased and stopped another vehicle where Davies was inside.

Police found Davies in possession of a machette, bear mace and fireworks., the Crown says.

Before being sentenced, Davies had no previous criminal record, Shapka notes.

“He is taking responsibility,” Justice S.P. Hinkley says.

Davies enjoys spending time in the bush, duty counsel Harry Jong says.

“The machette is used for chopping trees,” Jong says.

Hinkley ordered Davies to pay the fines or work them off by June 3, 2024.

Jake Remi Gentes, 29, of Saskatchewan, was sentenced to 14 days in jail for failing to comply with release conditions after he pleaded guilty.

He was given credit for time served.

“You were on curfew in Saskatchewan and arrested in Alberta,” Justice S.P. Hinkley says as he sentenced the accused.

“Mr. Gentes, good call for getting yourself back to Saskatchewan.”

Gentes was on a curfew for 24-hour of the day when he was located in High Prairie at the Prairie River Manor on May 12, Crown prosecutor Adriene Shapka says.

“This is a relatively early guilty plea,” Shapka says.

Gentes was released from the Peace River Correctional Centre the day of the sentence.

Hinkley supported the joint submission for sentence from the Crown and lawyer Kyle Procee.

Troy Clayton Giroux, 24, was sentenced to 15 days in jail for failing to appear in court after the pleaded guilty.

Justice S.P. Hinkley ordered the sentence be served consecutive to other sentences he is serving at the time.

Giroux failed to appear for a sentencing hearing, lawyer Danielle Boisvert says.