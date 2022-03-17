Court Docket – Lawyer says criminal act ‘not premeditated’

H.P. court docket

March 7, 2022

Judge D.R. Shynkar

A young man will spend another five months in jail after pleading guilty to numerous charges.

Teague Allan Willier, 22, was handed a global sentence of 285 days for unlawful confinement, forcible entry, resisting a peace officer, three counts of failing to comply with conditions, possession of stolen property under $5,000, flight from a peace officer, threats causing death or bodily harm, and breach of probation when he appeared in High Prairie provincial court.

Willier was given credit for 135 days already served in custody.

Court heard Willier had confined himself in a room at a Sucker Creek house when police were called to a disturbance on Dec. 12, 2021, Crown prosecutor Serge Eta-Ndu said. When police arrived, Willier was in the driver’s seat of a vehicle at the residence. Police told Willier he was under arrest; however, he fled on foot before he went into the house and into a room with some children and closed the door, the Crown testified.

Ages and genders of the children were not known in court.

Going into a room with children was called coincidental by Willier’s lawyer, Derek Renzini.

“It was not premeditated,” he said.

When police finally gained entry into the room, Willier resisted arrest.

Court heard Willier breached conditions when he was not allowed inside the residence. He was also not allowed within 200 km of High Prairie and he was in possession of knives.

In another incident, court heard Willier stole a Nissan Ultima. Lakeshore Regional Police Service saw the car travel “at a high rate of speed,” the Crown said.

When the vehicle stopped in a driveway, Willier threatened a person nearby.

Willier also breached another probation order when he failed to report to his probation officer as reported.

As part of his sentence, Judge D.R. Shynkar ordered that Willier provide a DNA sample. He is also banned from possessing all firearms for 10 years and restricted firearms for life.

Samantha Cree Tia Belcourt, 24, of Grande Prairie, was fined $3,000 after pleading guilty to impaired driving and $1,800 for theft of a motor vehicle.

Court heard Belcourt recorded a breath sample of 223 mg of alcohol per 100 ml of blood after she was ejected from a vehicle in a collision Aug. 26, 2021, Crown prosecutor Kelly Payne said.

The incident began when Belcourt stole a Chevrolet Silverado truck from Ray’s Gas Bar on Highway 2 east of Enilda and collided with a tractor trailer unit.

No injuries were reported.

“She smelled of liquor and was surrounded by empty beer containers,” Payne said.

Duty counsel Derek Renzini said Belcourt was carrying a bag of beer cans when she stole the truck. He added Belcourt was fortunate the incident was not tragic.

“She was lucky she wasn’t killed when she was ejected,” he said.

The Crown agreed.

“Like Mr. Renzini says, it’s a wake-up call,” Payne agreed.

“She was not only a danger to herself, but to the public,” she added.

Judge D.R. Shynkar agreed with a joint submission for sentencing from the Crown and Payne.

In addition to the fine, Belcourt is banned from driving for one year, which is an automatic order for impaired driving.

Belcourt was ordered to pay the fines by March 3, 2023.

Jacob Kyle Fors was placed on probation for one year after pleading guilty to uttering threats causing death or bodily harm.

Charges were laid after High Prairie RCMP received a report from his former girlfriend Aug. 23, 2021 that he threatened her and her new boyfriend numerous times, Crown prosecutor Kelly Payne said.

“He sent angry text messages,” Payne said.

In total, court heard Fors stated threats and/or sent angry messages 34 times on his text or telephone.

Court heard Fors threatened the male with a particularly vulgar message when he said he would “cut his [penis] off and feed it to his dogs”, the Crown read into evidence.

Judge D.R. Shynkar agreed with a joint submission for sentencing from the Crown and duty counsel, Derek Renzini.

During probation, Fors is not allowed to communicate or be in the vicinity of the female and male victims.

Judge Shynkar ordered Fors to complete assessment, treatment and counselling for anger management as ordered.

Craig Ethan La- mouche, 18, was fined $400 after pleading guilty to obstructing a peace officer.

The charge arose after Lamouche refused to show himself to police at a residence on Jan. 21, 2022 when he was on a warrant for his arrest, Crown prosecutor Adriene Shapka said.

Police were responding to a call from a person in the house about an issue in the house.

“He was hiding in a room behind a couch and then ran away from police,” the Crown said.

“This wasn’t a violent arrest,” she added.

Duty counsel Derek Renzini told court Lamouche is remorseful for his actions.

“He is accepting responsibility.”

During sentencing, Judge D.R. Shynkar advised Lamouche to co-operate with police at all times.

“If a police officer arrests you, let them,” Judge Shynkar said.

“Just let them arrest you.”

Kirsten Isadore was fined $200 after pleading guilty to breach of probation.

Court heard Isadore failed to report to her probation officer as directed, Crown prosecutor Adriene Shapka said.

Judge D.R. Shynkar supported a joint submission for sentencing from the Crown and duty counsel, Derek Renzini.

Isadore was ordered to pay the fine by July 8, 2022.

Diana Willier was fined $3,000 after pleading guilty to driving a motor vehicle without insurance.