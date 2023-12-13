Court Docket – Lack of sobriety lands woman in legal trouble

H.P. court docket

Nov. 27, 2023

Justice S.P. Hinkley

A woman who breached her custodial sentence in her home and community will spend some more time behind bars.

April Jade Cox was handed a global sentence of 15 days in jail after pleading guilty to two counts of breach of a conditional sentence order in the High Prairie Court of Justice on Nov 27.

Serving a sentence in the community and her residence, she was outside her home during a curfew from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m., Crown prosecutor Terrance Hudson said.

She was wandering on a highway around 3 a.m., the Crown alleged.

Regarding the other count, police found her in possession of a mickey of Vodka and methamphetamine in her backpack, the Crown said.

After she completes the sentence in the Fort Saskatchewan Correctional Centre, Cox will continue to serve her CSO in her home and community.

Cox has had difficulty with substance addictions, lawyer Derek Renzini said.

She’s been struggling with her sobriety,” he told court.

Yvonne Patricia Andrews, 43, of Sucker Creek, was handed a global sentence of 45 days in jail after pleading guilty to assaulting a peace officer and assault.

Andrews was given credit for time already served in custody and released.

Court heard Andrews assaulted a female, Crown prosecutor Terrance Hudson said, by punching and kicking the female and pulling her hair.

The victim sustained a swollen face.

High Prairie RCMP officers responded to the call and chased Andrews. She hit one officer in the face and kicked another in the face, the Crown told court.

Andrews had a dispute with the female victim and “it escalated”, lawyer Derek Renzini said.

She was also sorry for assaulting the peace officers, he noted.

“She is remorseful for the injuries to the officers,” Renzini said.

Justice S.P. Hinkley advised Andrews to control her anger.

“You’ve got to change how you react to these situations.”

Lane Sylvester Auger, 20, was fined $500, including the fine victim surcharge, after pleading guilty to possessing stolen property under $5,000 and $129, including the fine victim surcharge, for obstructing a peace officer.

Auger was riding a stolen motorbike reported to the Desmarais RCMP, Crown prosecutor Terrance Hudson said.

During another incident, Auger gave a false name when he was approached and asked by the Lakeshore Regional Police Service in regard to another incident on another date, the Crown submitted.

“These are minor offences,” lawyer Kevin Gubbins said.

Justice S.P. Hinkley ordered Auger to pay the fines by May 13, 2024.