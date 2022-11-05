Court Docket – Judge orders woman to pay $1,000 restitution

H.P. court docket

Oct. 24, 2022

Judge S.P. Hinkley

A woman who has failed to pay any portion of $1,000 restitution to a Kinuso business has been ordered to pay.

Paige Joan Thunder was sentenced to one day in jail on a breach of probation charge after she pleaded guilty in High Prairie provincial court Oct. 24.

Thunder was given credit for her appearance in court and released after pleading guilty.

However, she was ordered by Judge S.P. Hinkley to pay $1,000 restitution to Kinuso Home Hardware.

Thunder failed to pay $1,014 to the hardware store as directed in her probation order, Crown prosecutor Serge Eta-Ndu told court.

Under the probation order, Thunder was required to pay a minimum $200 per month.

“No payments were made,” the Crown said.

Duty counsel Harry Jong told court Thunder has minimal funding.

“She’s in a very bad economic position,” Jong said.

The judge did not give any timelines or deadlines to pay the restitution.

Tyson Trey Thomas, 24, was sentenced to seven days in jail after pleading guilty to assault. However, Thomas was released after it was deemed time already spent in custody was enough punishment.

Court heard Thomas pushed a male clerk at Circle K in High Prairie with two hands, Crown prosecutor Serge Eta-Ndu said.

The accused admitted to Judge S.P. Hickley he didn’t intend any harm.

“I should have never pushed him,” said Thomas.

“I didn’t mean to cause any trouble.”

Thomas said the clerk was walking towards him.

“He was getting too close,” Thomas said.

The judge advised him be be more careful.

“You’ve got to keep your hands to yourself,” Judge Hinkley said.

Thomas told court he is taking steps to get out of a life of crime.

“I’m trying to change my life around,” he said.

Duty counsel Harry Jong told court Thomas is homeless and lives on the streets around High Prairie. He has no money.

Jong added Thomas spent four days in custody.

Jayne Marie Roberts was fined $3,000 for driving a motor vehicle without insurance after she pleaded guilty.

Duty counsel Harry Jong told court Roberts was driving somebody else’s vehicle and didn’t confirm if the vehicle had insurance.

Judge S.P. Hinkley ordered Roberts to pay the fine by June 26, 2023.

Kayla Elizebeth Ghost- keeper was fined $3,000 for driving a motor vehicle while unauthorized after she pleaded guilty.

Judge S.P. Hinkley ordered Ghostkeeper to pay the fine by Jan. 30, 2023.

Billy Dennis Beaudry was fined $300, plus a victim fine surcharge of $45, for driving a motor vehicle while unauthorized after he pleaded guilty.

Judge S.P. Hinkley ordered Beaudry to pay the fine by March 13, 2023.