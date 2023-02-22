Court Docket – Judge disturbed after man assaults mother

H.P. court docket

Feb.13, 2023

Judge S.P. Hinkley

A Sucker Creek man was sentenced to two months for possessing illegal drugs and a firearm in his vehicle.

Dustin Ryan Willier, 42, of Sucker Creek, was handed a global sentence of 60 days after he pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count of possession of a firearm weapon in a vehicle when he appeared in High Prairie provincial court Feb. 13.

Willier was charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking before he pleaded guilty to a lower charge of simple possession.

Judge S.P Hinkley gave Willier a conditional sentence order (CSO) that allows him to serve his sentence in the community and in a designated residence.

Court heard Willier was a sleeping in a vehicle in High Prairie Jan. 30, 2021 when police stopped and found various drugs inside, federal Crown prosecutor Colton McCoy said.

Police found two grams of methamphetamine, 16 grams of cocaine, Oxycontin and a long rifle, he added.

Officers also found $3,055 in cash in a container in the vehicle.

The judge advised Willier to use his time better.

“Driving around High Prairie with drugs and a gun is not a very good way to spend your time,” Judge Hinkley said.

During the first 30 days of the CSO, Willier is required to remain in the residence 24 hours a day, seven days a week, except for specific activities and appointments as stated in the conditions and approved by his sentence supervisor. After, Willier will be able to be outside his home in the community except during a curfew from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

He is also prohibited from consuming controlled drugs during his CSO.

Willier was also banned from possessing and using firearms and weapons for two years.

Michael Joseph Noskiye, 30, of Wabasca, was handed a global sentence of 60 days after he pleaded guilty to assault and failing to comply with a probation order.

He was given 20 days credit for time served.

The charge occurred after Noskiye assaulted his mother on Feb. 1 around 1:41 p.m., Crown prosecutor Kelly Payne told court.

He pushed her on the steps at her home. She hurt herself on the lower side of her body when she fell, the Crown alleged.

Noskiye was on probation with an order to have no contact with her and not be within 50 metres of her residence, the Crown added.

Judge S.P. Hinkley appreciated a guilty plea at a very early opportunity; however, he was disturbed that Noskiye pushed a close loved one.

“A concern is that it’s an assault on his mother,” he said.

Noskiye doesn’t remember what happened during the incident because he was heavily intoxicated, duty counsel Harry Jong told court.

However, Noskiye apologizes for his actions.

“He’s now regretting it,” Jong said.

“He’s remorseful.”