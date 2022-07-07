Court Docket – Hobo pleads to be ‘locked up’

H.P. court docket

June 27, 2022

Judge S.P. Hinkley

A man wanting to stay in jail longer did not get his wish from the judge in High Prairie provincial court exactly as he requested.

Cory Blaine Andrews was handed a global sentence of 47 days in jail after he pleaded guilty to two counts of breach of probation and one count of failing to appear in court when he appeared in High Prairie provincial court June 27.

Court heard the charges arose when Andrews breached probation on both counts when he failed to report to his probation officer numerous times as requested, Crown prosecutor Adriene Shapka said.

He also failed to appear for a docket day in court.

During sentencing, Andrews was given credit for time served in jail where he appeared on CCTV.

Andrews represented himself and explained why he wanted to stay in jail.

“I’m a homeless hobo; this is my home,” Andrews said.

“I’m asking for a harder sentence.

“I want to get locked up longer, so I can figure myself out.”

Andrews does remain in jail and faces other charges.

Christopher Belcourt, 20, of Grande Prairie and formerly of Gift Lake, was sentenced to probation for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to assault.

Court heard Belcourt assaulted his then-girlfriend during a domestic incident in a residence on Oct. 12, 2021 around 12:30 p.m., Crown prosecutor Adriene Shapka said.

High Prairie RCMP responded to the call.

“The assault consisted of a push,” the Crown said.

“It’s on the low end.”

The two were in a verbal argument and she tried to leave the home with their young daughter, the Crown told court.

“He blocked her at the door. He pushed her away from the door.”

Belcourt had no previous criminal record.

Judge S.P. Hinkley accepted the joint submission for sentencing from the Crown and defence lawyer, Derek Renzini.

“It was a very brief assault,” Judge Hinkley noted.

Renzini noted Belcourt is remorseful for his actions.

“He had an unfortunate and emotional reaction,” Renzini said.

During probation, Belcourt is required to complete assessment, treatment, counselling for drug and alcohol addictions and for domestic violence.

Renzini said Belcourt appreciates the opportunity to get treatment and counselling.

As part of his sentence, Belcourt is also banned from having no contact with the victim during probation except for parenting purposes. He is also not allowed to be within 50 metres of her presence at home, work or place of worship.

The judge also ordered Belcourt to pay a $100 victim fine surcharge by Aug. 31, 2022.

Bernadette Chalifoux, 42, of High Prairie, was sentenced to probation for 12 months after she pleaded guilty to assault.

Police responded to a report of a male assaulted by a female May 19, 2022 in a residential area of High Prairie, Crown prosecutor Adriene Shapka said.

“The victim had a bloody nose.”

Court heard Chalifoux punched the male while he was sitting in the driver’s seat of a vehicle.

Duty counsel Harry Jong said Chalifoux was concerned about a vehicle driving in the neighourhood.

“She was worried about the safety of her kids,” Jong said.

Judge S.P. Hinkley supported a joint submission for sentencing from the Crown and Jong and advised Chalifoux to respond in a better way.

“You don’t solve problems with your fists,” Judge Hinkley said.

However, he did commend Chalifoux for her early guilty plea.

During probation, Chalifoux is not allowed to have contact with the victim and is required to complete anger management as directed by her probation officer.