Court Docket – ‘Dumb, stupid move’ man tells court during sentencing

H.P. court docket

Oct. 30, 2023

Justice S.P. Hinkley

A young man living in the High Prairie area added to his criminal record but is trying to turn his life around.

Tyson Trey Thomas, 24, of no fixed address, was fined $600 after pleading guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the High Prairie Court of Justice on Oct. 30.

Justice S.P. Hinkley said the fine will be paid by the time Thomas is serving in jail on other matters.

Thomas appeared from the Peace River Correctional Centre on closed-circuit TV.

The charge arose after High Prairie RCMP found methamphetamine in his possession, federal Crown prosecutor Renee Pugh told court.

Police located six small baggies containing 21.25 grams of meth, he added.

Justice Hinkley didn’t consider the amount aggravating.

“It was under 50 grams, which is not a large amount.”

Officers responded to a call of a suspicious young male on the street, the Crown said.

“He was yelling and throwing garbage at people. His body was twitching and his speech was slurred.”

Thomas admits to his poor behaviour the day of the incident.

“I was having a bad day,” Thomas said.

“It was a dumb stupid move. I’ve been trying to do good.”

Before the Crown described details of the crime, Thomas told court the drug was indeed meth.

He says he desires to end his life of drugs and other criminal behaviour.

“I don’t want to do it again,” Thomas said.

“I’m trying to get my life back together.”

Thomas’ lawyer, Harry Jong, added Thomas has lived on the streets in the past year.

Jake Bouchard, 28, of Falher, was fined $300 after pleading guilty to failing to appear in court.

Court heard Bouchard missed a docket day, Crown prosecutor Nuha Abunada told court, who recommended a fine.

Justice S.P. Hinkley considered the fine paid by his time already served in jail.

Justice Hinkley supported a joint submission for sentence from the Crown and Bouchard’s lawyer, lawyer Melissa Erickson.

“A fine is appropriate as the Crown states,” Erickson noted.