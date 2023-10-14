Court Docket – ‘Don’t drink, it’s that simple’ Justice tells man

H.P. court docket

Oct, 2, 2023

Justice S.P. Hinkley

A young Driftpile man has added to his criminal record after pleading guilty to possessing a dangerous knife in public.

Kehew Roy Bellerose, 29, was sentenced to 45 days after pleading guilty in High Prairie Court of Justice on Oct. 2 to possessing a weapon dangerous to the public.

The charge arose after Lakeshore Regional Police Service officers responded to a report of a man carrying a large knife at the Driftpile Travel Centre, Crown prosecutor Nuha Abunada told court.

“Officers drew arms,” Abunada said.

Bellerose was involved in an argument with two other males in the incident, duty counsel Harry Jong told court.

Court heard Bellerose went home on his bicycle to get the knife.

“Fortunately, he didn’t use it,” Jong said.

Bellerose told Justice S.P. Hinkley that one of the men was upset with him because he was in contact with the male’s former girlfriend.

Bellerose was given credit for time already served in custody and released.

Lennea Kristina Erickson, 57, of Edmonton, was fined $3,000 after pleading guilty to driving a vehicle without insurance and $100 for failing to appear in court.

Erickson was driving someone else’s vehicle when she was stopped by a Town of High Prairie peace officer.

She was asked to take some children to a birthday party and she borrowed a vehicle, duty counsel Harry Jong told court.

Erickson failed to appear in court because she doesn’t have her own vehicle and she couldn’t get a ride to High Prairie from Edmonton.

Justice S.P. Hinkley ordered Erickson to pay the fines by July 29, 2024.

Craig Ethan Lamouche, 19, of Gift Lake, was fined $500, plus a victim fine surcharge of $150, after pleading guilty to uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

Court heard Lamouche was intoxicated and became “visibly aggressive to his father”, Crown prosecutor Serge Eta Ndu told court.

Lamouche said, “I will kill you” several times.

“Don’t drink, it’s that simple,” Justice S.P. Hinkley told Lamouche.

Lamouche suffers from FASD, duty counsel Derek Renzini added.

“He just has to maintain his sobriety.”

Justice Hinkley ordered Lamouche to pay the fine by Feb. 26, 2024.

Daniel Joseph Decet, 60, of no fixed address, was handed a global sentence of two days after pleading guilty to trespassing and unlawful consumption of alcohol in a public place.

The two days were added to his sentence of 14 days at Peace River Correctional Centre.

Decet was handed a global sentence of 14 days in High Prairie court Sept. 25 when he pleaded guilty to four counts of trespassing.