Court Docket – Court orders disrespected

H.P. court docket

Jan. 8, 2024

Justice S.P. Hinkley

A man from Sucker Creek has added to his criminal record.

Jared Allan Calliou, 43, was sentenced to 21 days in jail for failing to comply with release order conditions when he was sentenced in the High Prairie Court of Justice on Jan. 8.

“Mr. Calliou entered a guilty plea some time ago and we’re getting to sentencing now,” Justice S.P. Hinkley said.

Calliou was given credit for time served and released.

Court heard the charge arose when Calliou failed to reside at a residence as required in the court order, Crown prosecutor Kelly Payne said.

“Mr. Calliou has a number other breaches on his criminal record,” she added

Maria Violet Lamouche was sentenced to one day in jail for failing to comply with undertaking conditions after she pleaded guilty.

She breached an order that banned her from having contact with a named female, Crown prosecutor Kelly Payne said.

Justice S.P. Hinkley deemed the sentence served by her appearance in court.

The Crown reminds people that court orders must be followed or face the consequences.

“Court orders are going to be taken seriously,” Payne said.