Court Docket – Court hears woman on journey of rehabilitation

H.P. court docket

June 24, 2024

Justice R.B. Marceau

A 29-year-old woman, who initially refused to be arrested by police, will continue to receive treatment for a variety of life issues.

Ashley Rita Jong was placed on probation for nine months for resisting a peace officer after being sentenced June 24 in the High Prairie Court of Justice.

Justice R.B. Marceau supported a request by lawyer Olubankole Musibau Kaffo for nine months, rather than 12 months recommended by Crown prosecutor Benjamin Wiebe.

Jong pleaded guilty at a short trial, the Crown said.

She was facing mental health issues at the time of the incident, Kaffo said.

She stated a homophobic slur against an officer, the Crown alleged.

Jong apologized.

“I sorry for being here under these circumstances,” Jong says.

“I am more responsible and stable now.”

Justice Marceau noted probation is to support Jong during her rehabilitation.

“You are already doing what you need to do to stay out of trouble,” he said.

During probation, Jong is ordered to complete assessment, treatment and counselling as directed by her probation officer.

Justice Marceau requested she take treatment for alcohol and drug abuse and anger management, along with psychological and psychiatric treatment.