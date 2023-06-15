Court Docket – ‘. . .but you’ll spend more time in jail’

H.P. court docket

June 5, 2023

Justice J.K. Sihra

A High Prairie senior is spending another few weeks in jail for being with a special friend against a court order.

Brian Russell Cuthbert, 68, was handed a global sentence of 30 days in jail after pleading guilty to two counts of failing to comply with release conditions in High Prairie Court of Justice on June 5.

Cuthbert was credited for six days in already spent in custody.

Cuthbert twice breached orders to have no contract with a named female and not to be with her or near her residence, Crown prosecutor student-at-law Andrea Melchionna told court.

“It’s a domestic situation,” she said.

Cuthbert was at her home June 2 and Dec. 6, 2022 while she was present.

Duty counsel Harry Jong explained why Cuthbert was at her home.

“He just wanted to visit her.”

The Crown noted Cuthbert has numerous convictions of failing to comply with court orders. In fact, during sentencing, Justice J.K. Sihra noted Cuthbert now has eight such convictions on his criminal record and advised him he must obey court orders or face the consequences, even if he wants to visit his friend.

“You can keep doing this, but you’ll spend more time in jail,” Justice Sihra said.

Ivan Craig Cunningham was fined a total of $450 after pleading guilty to three counts of failing to appear in court.

Court heard he failed to appear in court for plea on three separate docket dates, said Crown prosecutor student-at-law Andrea Melchionna.

Cunningham was fined $100 on the first count, $150 on the second count, and $200 on the third count.

Justice J.K. Sihra told Cunningham the fines increase for each subsequent count to deter people from becoming repeat offenders.

“It’s a serious matter not to come to court,” Justice Sihra said.

Time to pay the fines was granted to March 5, 2024.

Eugene Fred Stasiuk was fined $3,000 after pleading guilty to driving a motor vehicle without insurance.

Justice J.K. Sihra ordered Stasiuk to pay the fine by March 25, 2024.

Michelle Lyn Foster was fined $3,000 after pleading guilty to driving a motor vehicle without insurance.

Justice J.K. Sihra ordered Foster to pay the fine by March 5, 2024.