Court Docket – Burned ham leads to arson charge

H.P. court docket

May 2, 2022

Judge R.B. Marceau

Jack Auger, of Edmonton, formerly of Whitefish Lake, was sentenced to 30 days after pleading guilty in High Prairie provincial court May 2 to possession of a weapon contrary to a court order.

The charge arose after police responded to a call that Auger was at a residence on May 31, 2021, Crown prosecutor Terrance Hudson told court. When police arrived, Auger was holding a rifle and immediately dropped it when officers ordered him to.

Police also found ammunition in the passenger’s seat of his vehicle.

Officers later discovered it was sawed-off rifle, the Crown added.

“It was not tested” to determine if it was real or imitation.

Judge R.B. Marceau agreed with a joint submission for sentencing from the Crown and Auger’s lawyer, Dallas Gelineau.

“It’s aggravating that it’s a sawed-off rifle,” Judge Marceau noted.

“It could have been an imitation firearm.”

The judge also prohibited Auger from possessing and using restricted and unrestricted firearms and weapons for life.

Auger was given credit for time already served in custody and released.

Stephen Bradley Gir- oux, 52 of Driftpile, pleaded guilty to arson causing damage and was placed on probation for 18 months.

Court heard Giroux put a ham in his heated oven at his Driftpile home and then left. Later, he was seen screaming and hollering while walking along the highway.

“He admitted he was high on methamphetamine at the time,” Crown prosecutor Terrance Hudson said.

After he left the home, smoke was seen coming from the residence.

During sentencing, Judge R.B. Marceau noted the matter was serious.

“Arson is grave,” he said.

“It wasn’t intentional or sporadic,” he added.

Hudson trusts the sentence will help Giroux.

“This is global rehabilitation sentence,” he said.

Duty counsel Harry Jong spoke for Giroux in court. He noted Giroux has addictions and has struggled the past two years with COVID-19 restrictions and being isolated.

“Being alone was driving him crazy,” Jong said.

The judge prohibited Giroux from possessing and using restricted firearms and weapons for life and unrestricted firearms and weapons for 10 years.

On other matters, Giroux pleaded guilty and was fined $200 each on two counts of failing to appear in court. Both failing to appears were for docket days.

Giroux was given credit for time served on the fines by his appearance in court.