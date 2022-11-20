Court Docket – $98 fine deemed paid by court appearance

H.P, court docket

Nov. 7, 2022

Judge S.P. Hinkley

A 36-year-old male was fined less than $100 for causing damage to his family home when he was angry with his brother.

Kyle Donovan Belle- rose was fined $98 after he pleaded guilty to mischief causing damage under $5,000 when he appeared in High Prairie provincial court Nov. 7.

Judge S.P. Hinkley deemed the fined paid by Bellerose’s appearance in court.

“You damaged a window and a door,” Hinkley says.

“You already paid restitution.”

Bellerose was intoxicated at the time when he broke a patio door and a nearby window on the house, Crown prosecutor Terrance Hudson says.

Duty counsel Harry Jong says Bellerose had a dispute with his younger brother during the incident.

Bellerose also paid for the damage.

“He paid his Dad, plus some extra money,” Jong says.

Duty counsel says Bellerose continues to serve probation.

Hinkley also gave credit for pleading guilty at his first appearance on the charge and moving forward in probation after hearing duty counsel.

“He’s been sober for 17 months,” Jong says.

The incident occurred before that.

Calvin Lee Collins was fined $3,000 after he pleaded guilty to driving a motor vehicle without insurance

“That hurts,” Judge S.P. Hinkley says about the fine.

He ordered Collins to pay the fine by May 29, 2023.

Kevin Tyson Lauck was fined $400 after he pleaded guilty to driving a motor vehicle while unauthorized.

Duty counsel Harry Jong says Lauck told him he was suspended from driving at the time.

Judge S.P. Hinkley ordered Lauck to pay the fine by May 29, 2023.