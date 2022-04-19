County, Town approve over $500,000+ in pool repairs

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

After hearing the High Prairie Regional Aquatic Centre cannot remain open without much- needed repairs, councils at the Town of High Prairie and Big Lakes County approved repairs at meetings last week.

“Facilities can’t operate without repairs,” CAO Rod Risling told town council at its April 12 meeting.

“The current sand filter at the leisure pool is no longer viable, as it has reached its life expectancy and is leaking sand into the pool,” wrote High Prairie Recreation Supt. Ramona Rollins in a report to council.

Temporary repairs are keeping the leisure pool open until the September 2022 shutdown.

The sand filter was listed for replacement in 2025, but it is not sustainable after the 2022 summer season, wrote Rollins.

Cost to supply and install the filter is about $100,000.

Leisure pool piping also needs repairs, estimated to cost $35,000.

“The 10-inch water piping materials that were originally used for the leisure pool are schedule 40 wall thickness and are collapsing under the weight of the water load casing leaks,” writes Rollins.

“The piping should be replaced in a very timely manner with schedule 80 wall thickness piping as well as repairing all of the various water leaks, she added.

The big ticket item is the cooling tower, however, estimated to cost $355,054 pus GST. Council agreed with a suggestion to add another $10,000 as a contingency bringing the amount to $366,054.

As a result, town council agreed April 12 to share half the total cost of $511,054 excluding GST. Big Lakes County approved the repairs April 13. Town council is taking its money from unrestricted reserves.

Risling told council there was an “urgency” in buying now and locking in the price and recommended council do so.