Council will try again next year

McLennan town council received some bad news at its March 13 meeting they were not successful in the application for a Wildfire Prevention Grant.
“Shucks, darn!” said Councillor Sue Delaurier.
“We’ll apply next year,” she added.
CAO Lorraine Willier writes in an email that council applied for a $15,000 grant in November to reduce the wildfire risk by conducting vegetation management in a tree line on the McLennan lakefront.
At the meeting, Willier told council that 11 communities in Alberta were approved, but the list was not released.
“Hopefully, next year,” said Delaurier.
