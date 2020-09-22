Council wants ownership of hotel

McLennan town council wants to demolish the old McLennan Hotel, citing it as a fire hazard.

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The Town of McLennan hopes to avert a major disaster by offering a deal to take over the old McLennan Hotel.



The matter arose at council’s Sept. 14 meeting. Council realizes the ongoing vandalism and potential fire at the site, and wants to act quickly.



Council heard the owner is currently listing the property for sale but, so far, there is no interest. Council further heard if the owner does not sell, he has no intentions of paying the property taxes; therefore, it would eventually revert back to the Town.



“If it burns we won’t have a bank or a post office,” said Councillor Dwayne Stout.



“It’d be a major fire,” said Councillor Eckhard Christen.



If the Town does assume eventual ownership of the building, it is their intention to demolish the landmark, then likely put the property up for sale. Under current laws through tax recovery, it could take up to five years for the Town to assume legal ownership. Stout and council are not prepared to wait that long.



Council agreed to find out the owner’s intention in writing and proceed accordingly afterwards.